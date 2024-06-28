Tortilla Mexican Grill plc (LON:MEX) Insider Buys £4,998.78 in Stock

Tortilla Mexican Grill plc (LON:MEX – Get Free Report) insider Andy Naylor acquired 9,257 shares of Tortilla Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of £4,998.78 ($6,341.22).

Tortilla Mexican Grill Stock Up 2.6 %

MEX opened at GBX 60 ($0.76) on Friday. Tortilla Mexican Grill plc has a twelve month low of GBX 38 ($0.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 90 ($1.14). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 51.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 48.73. The stock has a market cap of £23.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,000.00 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,322.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tortilla Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Tortilla Mexican Grill Company Profile

Tortilla Mexican Grill plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates, manages, and franchises Mexican restaurants under the Tortilla and Chilango brands in the United Kingdom and the Middle East. The company was formerly known as Tortilla Mexican Grill Limited and changed its name to Tortilla Mexican Grill plc in September 2021.

