Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,200 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,438% compared to the average daily volume of 78 call options.

SIGA Technologies Stock Down 5.9 %

SIGA opened at $7.36 on Friday. SIGA Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $10.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $6.78. The stock has a market cap of $523.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 51.97%. The company had revenue of $25.43 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 351.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

