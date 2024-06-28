Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,200 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,438% compared to the average daily volume of 78 call options.
SIGA Technologies Stock Down 5.9 %
SIGA opened at $7.36 on Friday. SIGA Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $10.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $6.78. The stock has a market cap of $523.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.94.
SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 51.97%. The company had revenue of $25.43 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
