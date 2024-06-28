Transform Wealth LLC Acquires 1,773 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,806 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $9,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in CRH by 12.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 20.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 113,110.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 73,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 73,522 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 31.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE CRH traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,410,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,213,677. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.04. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $51.59 and a 52 week high of $88.00.

CRH Increases Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that CRH plc will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CRH. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.11.

About CRH

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

