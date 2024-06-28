Transform Wealth LLC Acquires 766 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $7,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $607,673.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at $6,397,042.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $303,576.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,365 shares in the company, valued at $6,977,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $607,673.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,042.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,397 shares of company stock worth $3,921,929. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA traded down $16.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $327.24. 1,118,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,959. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $344.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $324.71 and a 200 day moving average of $316.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.93 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.59.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

