Transform Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,353 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.53. 1,430,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,482,660. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $111.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.37.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at $58,354,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,354,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

