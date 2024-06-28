Transform Wealth LLC Buys 53,015 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 548.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,015 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC owned about 0.77% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 506.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 500.0% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3,038.6% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 575.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 10,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 494.1% in the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 102,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,840,000 after purchasing an additional 85,311 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IGM traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.01. 179,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,421. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.35. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $95.97.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

