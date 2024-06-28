Transform Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,755 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Transform Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Transform Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $29,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dohj LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 33,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Mosley Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 14,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,929,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $182.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,195. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $187.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.15. The firm has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

