Transform Wealth LLC Has $10.97 Million Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up about 1.0% of Transform Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $10,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,021,000 after buying an additional 4,526,199 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the first quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,756,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,275,000 after purchasing an additional 124,770 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,114,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,536 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,643,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 3,052,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,770,000 after purchasing an additional 55,333 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.4 %

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.90. 948,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,433,927. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $75.56 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. Analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

NVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.