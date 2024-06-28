Transform Wealth LLC Has $12.10 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,474 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Transform Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $12,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.13. 343,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,879. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.96. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $63.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.