Transform Wealth LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,587 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAPE. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 15,185 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 2,472.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,159,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period.

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CAPE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,433. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $28.05. The stock has a market cap of $388.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.97.

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Profile

The Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN (CAPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Shiller Barclays CAPE US Sector index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that aims to outperform the S&P 500 Index by investing in US stocks of any size from the most undervalued sectors based on the CAPE ratio and momentum factors.

