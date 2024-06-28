Transform Wealth LLC Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,457,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,208,000 after purchasing an additional 196,010 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Elevance Health by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,374,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,237,000 after acquiring an additional 248,150 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Elevance Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,087,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,986 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,347,434,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,784,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,521,000 after acquiring an additional 46,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ELV traded up $4.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $540.71. The company had a trading volume of 341,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,171. The stock has a market cap of $125.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $550.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $533.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $508.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELV. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.36.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

