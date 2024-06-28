Transform Wealth LLC Has $440,000 Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 60.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,204 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,630,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE PG traded down $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $166.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,969,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,575,230. The firm has a market cap of $393.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.28 and its 200 day moving average is $158.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $169.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.72.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

