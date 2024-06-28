Transform Wealth LLC Sells 1,373 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 68.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 625 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Stryker by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 31,430 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 18.5% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.58.

Stryker Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:SYK traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $339.79. The stock had a trading volume of 299,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,835. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $129.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $336.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.01. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

