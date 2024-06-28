Transform Wealth LLC Sells 3,927 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,927 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $6,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WELL. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 117,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 190.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Hazelview Securities Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 234,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,586,000 after buying an additional 49,400 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Stock Performance
Shares of WELL traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $103.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.59, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.81. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.90 and a 12-month high of $105.69.
Welltower Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 301.23%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently commented on WELL. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.07.
Insider Buying and Selling at Welltower
In other Welltower news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
