TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Price Target Lowered to $118.00 at TD Cowen

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Cowen from $132.00 to $118.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on TriNet Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered TriNet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriNet Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.83.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TNET

TriNet Group Price Performance

NYSE TNET opened at $100.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.19. TriNet Group has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $134.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.81.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.41 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 124.38% and a net margin of 6.78%. Research analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group

In other TriNet Group news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $37,882.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,167.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $37,882.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,671,167.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $193,682.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,252.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriNet Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 60.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 14,123 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,748,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 23,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.