Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Short Interest Update

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, an increase of 213.2% from the May 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Trinity Biotech in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Biotech will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas and Ireland. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detects infectious diseases; sexually transmitted diseases consisting of syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
