Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Short Interest Update

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, an increase of 213.2% from the May 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Trinity Biotech in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRIB remained flat at $2.08 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 32,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,138. The company has a market cap of $15.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.16. Trinity Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Biotech will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas and Ireland. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detects infectious diseases; sexually transmitted diseases consisting of syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

