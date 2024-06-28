Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Trinity Industries by 22,360.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trinity Industries

In other news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 8,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $264,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 224,888 shares in the company, valued at $6,746,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trinity Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TRN traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,330,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,794. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.44. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.42.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $809.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.97 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Recommended Stories

