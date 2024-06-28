Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Hits New 52-Week High at $82.22

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $82.22 and last traded at $81.75, with a volume of 1043100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Triumph Financial from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.80.

Triumph Financial Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.68 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18). Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $101.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.01 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Triumph Financial

In other Triumph Financial news, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 7,854 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $579,939.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,446.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $1,137,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 351,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,997,542.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 7,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $579,939.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,446.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,854 shares of company stock worth $1,940,069. Company insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triumph Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Triumph Financial by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 33,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 28,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

Further Reading

