Truist Financial Begins Coverage on Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC)

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.
Diversified Energy Price Performance
Shares of DEC stock opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. Diversified Energy has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.11.
Diversified Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversified Energy
Diversified Energy Company Profile
Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Diversified Energy
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.