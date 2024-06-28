Truist Financial Begins Coverage on Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC)

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Diversified Energy Price Performance

Shares of DEC stock opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. Diversified Energy has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.11.

Diversified Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,507,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Diversified Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,639,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Diversified Energy by 838.5% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,484,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,948 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Diversified Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,390,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,871,000. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

