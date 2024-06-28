Truist Financial Boosts Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target to $73.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EQR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Equity Residential from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Equity Residential from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.47.

Shares of EQR opened at $68.30 on Monday. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $69.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.85.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 112.03%.

In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $439,141.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $439,141.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $261,795.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,264.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,625 shares of company stock worth $913,158. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 12,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 150,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,715,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,368,000 after acquiring an additional 112,270 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,841,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

