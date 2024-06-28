Trust Wallet Token (TWT) One Day Volume Hits $15.45 Million

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 28th. Trust Wallet Token has a total market cap of $430.87 million and $15.45 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One Trust Wallet Token token can now be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00001720 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000300 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010275 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token is a token. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com.

Trust Wallet Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is the native utility token of the Trust Wallet ecosystem, which serves as a multi-purpose utility token for the Trust Wallet community.Trust Wallet Token (TWT) was created by the team behind Trust Wallet, the popular multi-cryptocurrency wallet application, founded by Viktor Radchenko. The use cases for Trust Wallet Token (TWT) include governance, staking, and access to additional features or benefits within the ecosystem.”

