Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $63.40

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $63.40 and traded as low as $62.50. Truxton shares last traded at $62.50, with a volume of 743 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $179.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.41.

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.31 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Truxton’s payout ratio is 28.48%.

Truxton Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including demand, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

