Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 24.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

Twist Bioscience stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.07. 191,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,199. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.12. Twist Bioscience has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $55.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.78.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Twist Bioscience

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 4,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $154,572.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,935,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Paula Green sold 918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $47,120.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,138.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 4,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $154,572.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,935,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,426 shares of company stock worth $777,966. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 213,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 110,036 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,583,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,835,000 after purchasing an additional 99,511 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after purchasing an additional 14,511 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,723,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 131,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after buying an additional 67,320 shares during the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

