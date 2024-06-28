Two Shields Investments Plc (TSI.L) (LON:TSI) Stock Price Down 12%

Shares of Two Shields Investments Plc (TSI.L) (LON:TSI – Get Free Report) were down 12% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.15 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.24). Approximately 41,265 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 362,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.60 ($0.27).
Two Shields Investments Plc (TSI.L) Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 19. The company has a market capitalization of £6.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05.
About Two Shields Investments Plc (TSI.L)
Two Shields Investments Plc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition investments. The firm prefers to invest in digital and technology enabled businesses, natural resources, cyber-security and e-commerce sectors. It focuses on identifying and investing in mineral exploration and mining properties, and the natural resources sector.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Two Shields Investments Plc (TSI.L)
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Two Shields Investments Plc (TSI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Shields Investments Plc (TSI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.