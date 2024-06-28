Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $505.37

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $505.37 and last traded at $505.37, with a volume of 15852 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $493.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target (up previously from $510.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.09.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TYL

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 111.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $512.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.79 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 9.50%. Research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total value of $2,899,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,255.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total transaction of $2,294,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,091.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total transaction of $2,899,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,255.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,241 shares of company stock valued at $12,495,890 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 3,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.