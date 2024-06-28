U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Brookmont Capital Management

Brookmont Capital Management grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 1.9% of Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 112,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.67. The company had a trading volume of 12,212,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,408,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.69.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 64.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Barclays cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Compass Point raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.02.

View Our Latest Research Report on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.