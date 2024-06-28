U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,000 shares, an increase of 63.0% from the May 31st total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of U.S. Gold in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Gold stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold Corp. ( NASDAQ:USAU Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,266 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.23% of U.S. Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Gold stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.15. The stock had a trading volume of 19,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,260. U.S. Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.38.

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

