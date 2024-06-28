UBS ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.44

UBS ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCL – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.44 and traded as low as $2.35. UBS ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 173,800 shares trading hands.
UBS ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.44.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than UBS ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for UBS ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.