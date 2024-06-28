Ultra (UOS) 1-Day Volume Hits $911,674.83

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 28th. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One Ultra token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $40.36 million and approximately $911,674.83 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,262.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $385.25 or 0.00639400 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00043854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00073331 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011217 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001352 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,084,929 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 378,084,928.6075 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.10494068 USD and is up 2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $726,302.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

