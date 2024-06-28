UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.17-7.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.415-2.425 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.42 billion. UniFirst also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.170-7.490 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNF shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on UniFirst from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on UniFirst from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on UniFirst from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded UniFirst from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on UniFirst from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Shares of UNF stock opened at $171.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.25. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $149.58 and a 1 year high of $187.22.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.19). UniFirst had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $590.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.56 million. Analysts forecast that UniFirst will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.27%.

In other news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.73, for a total transaction of $1,746,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,558 shares in the company, valued at $13,898,081.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.73, for a total value of $1,746,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,558 shares in the company, valued at $13,898,081.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $304,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,243. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,033 shares of company stock worth $4,398,882. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

