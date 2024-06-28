uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives $23.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised uniQure to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

uniQure stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.39. The stock has a market cap of $220.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.49. uniQure has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $11.95.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,562.22% and a negative return on equity of 121.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in uniQure by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in uniQure in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

