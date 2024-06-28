United Lithium (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 11,385 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 13,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26.
United Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds a portfolio of lithium projects includes the Bergby Lithium Project located in Sweden; the Kietyönmäki Lithium property situated in Finland; the Liberty Lithium Project located in South Dakota, USA; the Patriot Lithium Project situated in Gunnison County, Colorado, USA; and the Freedom Lithium Project located in Fremont County, Wyoming, USA.
