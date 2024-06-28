Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Gap Up to $2.73

Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.73, but opened at $2.80. Uniti Group shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 172,885 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $670.33 million, a PE ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.51%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,000.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNIT. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

