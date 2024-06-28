Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Trading Down 2.1%

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.38. 34,180 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 78,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBX

Unity Biotechnology Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1.64.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.23. Research analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 688,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 4.10% of Unity Biotechnology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unity Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.