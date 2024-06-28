Urbanfund (CVE:UFC) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of Urbanfund Corp. (CVE:UFC – Get Free Report) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.81. 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 3,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

Urbanfund Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.70.

Urbanfund (CVE:UFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. Urbanfund had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of C$2.18 million for the quarter.

Urbanfund Company Profile

Urbanfund Corp. owns, develops, and operates a real estate portfolio for residential and commercial properties in Canada. The company focuses on identifying, evaluating, and investing in real estate and real estate related projects. Its assets are located in Toronto, Belleville, and London, Ontario; and Quebec City and Montreal, Quebec.

