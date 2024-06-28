Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VVV shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,165,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $1,060,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at $1,049,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Valvoline by 368.1% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 48,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 38,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,655,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,792,000 after purchasing an additional 218,508 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $42.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.51. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $45.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.75 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 136.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

