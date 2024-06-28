VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stake Lifted by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,907 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 132.1% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,940,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,594,000 after buying an additional 2,242,823 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 25.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,477,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,723 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,686,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 705.5% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,038,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,137 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,675,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.19. 4,144,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,588,752. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.33.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

