Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Acquires 111 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.14.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $258.54. 449,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,361,967. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $186.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,734.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,095 shares of company stock worth $1,100,625. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

