Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Buys New Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 203,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 22,221 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after buying an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.6% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 287,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,856,000 after acquiring an additional 60,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

SCHD traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $77.86. 789,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,282,861. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.54. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $80.82. The firm has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

