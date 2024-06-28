Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Decreases Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,629,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $10,320,940,000 after acquiring an additional 43,275,830 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,610,127 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,500,366,000 after buying an additional 283,802 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,928,116 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,273,669,000 after buying an additional 8,164,816 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,415,778,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,991,630 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,107,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 635,984 shares of company stock valued at $42,258,297. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.34.

Shares of UBER stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.58. 3,277,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,315,225. The stock has a market cap of $151.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.44, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.66. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

