Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 133.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,830 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.0% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 28,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.5% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 56,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 10,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 18,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 695,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,765,000 after purchasing an additional 306,609 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $115.48. 2,021,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,184,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.42 and its 200 day moving average is $109.42. The company has a market capitalization of $455.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.82.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

