Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPG. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 149.7% in the first quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 17,161 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $656,000. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Price Performance
Shares of RSPG stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.44. 7,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,380. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.74. The firm has a market cap of $592.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $66.40 and a 1-year high of $86.59.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
