Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPG. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 149.7% in the first quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 17,161 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $656,000. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSPG stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.44. 7,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,380. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.74. The firm has a market cap of $592.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $66.40 and a 1-year high of $86.59.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.