Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 350 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 122,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 90,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 127.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 35,187 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,155,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPLT traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.93. The stock had a trading volume of 36,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,245. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $77.68 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.81 and its 200 day moving average is $87.07.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

