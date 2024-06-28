Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 4,615 Shares of The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,615 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Mexico Fund were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Almitas Capital LLC raised its stake in The Mexico Fund by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 155,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,491,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,618,000 after acquiring an additional 101,431 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 3.0% during the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 194,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the period.

Get The Mexico Fund alerts:

The Mexico Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MXF traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.06. 4,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,796. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.21. The Mexico Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $19.69.

The Mexico Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%.

In related news, Director Richard B. Vaughan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $33,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Mexico Fund news, Director Richard B. Vaughan acquired 4,000 shares of The Mexico Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.69 per share, for a total transaction of $70,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,450. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard B. Vaughan purchased 2,000 shares of The Mexico Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.62 per share, with a total value of $33,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $128,210 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

The Mexico Fund Profile

(Free Report)

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mexico Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mexico Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.