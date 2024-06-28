Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 61.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,963 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 17.7% of Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $58.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,526,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,313. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $60.59. The firm has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.37.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

