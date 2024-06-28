Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Position Raised by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Industrials ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $62,000.

VIS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.83. The company had a trading volume of 54,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,928. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $183.29 and a 1 year high of $244.72. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.16.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

