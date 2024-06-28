Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Position Increased by LongView Wealth Management

LongView Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 36,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,061,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 116,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 32,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 319,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 23,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.52. The stock had a trading volume of 292,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,642. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.29. The company has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.75 and a fifty-two week high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

