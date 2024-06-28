Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.7835 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.58.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $503.95. 3,615,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,173,470. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $505.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.34.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

