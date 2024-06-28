Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 37,708 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 41,558 shares.The stock last traded at $110.83 and had previously closed at $109.70.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $837.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.42 and a 200-day moving average of $108.37.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOG. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 33,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowery Thomas LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 20,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.