Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Trading Down 3.8%

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) dropped 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $75.23 and last traded at $75.74. Approximately 381,912 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 773,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Friday.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte Stock Down 4.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.30 and its 200-day moving average is $67.74. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.28. On average, analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vaxcyte

In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $1,134,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 478,888 shares in the company, valued at $36,223,088.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $1,134,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 478,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,223,088.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $599,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,174,968.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,483 shares of company stock valued at $6,048,133. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxcyte

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 1,005.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 20,558 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,214,000 after buying an additional 52,005 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,035,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter worth about $881,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth about $32,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.